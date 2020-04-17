1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing Watch KSN News at 6

JUCO Guard Trevin Wade Joins Spring Class

Shockers

by: , Wichita State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:
Finals Watch_162292

Wichita State’s mascot WuShock fires up the crowd before their first-round game against Texas A&M in the women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in College Station, Texas, Saturday, March 23, 2013. Fast fact: Whats a Shocker? As the lowest seed still playing and one of the lowest ever to reach the final weekend Wichita States nickname […]

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – For the first time in more than three decades a pair of brothers will suit up for the Wichita State men’s basketball team.

Georgia Highlands College guard Trevin Wade has signed a financial aid agreement, head coach Gregg Marshall announced.

Wade was a second team NJCAA All-American this year after averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals. He led his team to a 24-8 record and a regional runner-up finish.

Wade will be a junior this fall. His older brother, Trey, is a rising senior forward.

“Trevin is coming off a great year at Georgia Highlands,” Marshall said. “Through our relationship with Trey, my staff has monitored his progress. He is super-athletic, handles the ball well and can score it in a variety of ways.”

The Wade brothers successfully teamed up in 2018-19 at South Plains College, helping the team to 28 wins and a spot in the NJCAA semifinals.

At Wichita State, they’re set to become just the fourth sibling duo to share the floor during the modern era. Twins Dwayne and Dwight Praylow – who played from 1985-89 – were the last. In 1958-59, Shocker Hall of Famer Ron Heller starred alongside his older brother, Stu. Walter and Erwin Knocke teamed up from 1948-50. Notably, freshman Antoine Carr was to join older brother James on the 1979-80 roster, but a preseason injury sidelined the elder Carr.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories