JUCO Guard Trevin Wade Joins Spring Class

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – For the first time in more than three decades a pair of brothers will suit up for the Wichita State men’s basketball team.

Georgia Highlands College guard Trevin Wade has signed a financial aid agreement, head coach Gregg Marshall announced.

Wade was a second team NJCAA All-American this year after averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals. He led his team to a 24-8 record and a regional runner-up finish.

Wade will be a junior this fall. His older brother, Trey, is a rising senior forward.

“Trevin is coming off a great year at Georgia Highlands,” Marshall said. “Through our relationship with Trey, my staff has monitored his progress. He is super-athletic, handles the ball well and can score it in a variety of ways.”

The Wade brothers successfully teamed up in 2018-19 at South Plains College, helping the team to 28 wins and a spot in the NJCAA semifinals.

At Wichita State, they’re set to become just the fourth sibling duo to share the floor during the modern era. Twins Dwayne and Dwight Praylow – who played from 1985-89 – were the last. In 1958-59, Shocker Hall of Famer Ron Heller starred alongside his older brother, Stu. Walter and Erwin Knocke teamed up from 1948-50. Notably, freshman Antoine Carr was to join older brother James on the 1979-80 roster, but a preseason injury sidelined the elder Carr.