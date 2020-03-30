Junior-college point guard Craig Porter commits to Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Wichita State men’s basketball lands their fourth prospect of the weekend as Craig Porter announced his commitment on Sunday on social media.

Porter, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Terre Haute, Indiana, is one of the top JUCO transfers available. This past season at Vincennes, he averaged 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Craig Porter, a 6’1 point guard, became the third player to commit to WSU on Sunday and became the fourth guard to do so in the past two days.

Graduate transfer Alterique Gilbert, high school products Chaunce Jenkins and Ricky Council IV also committed to Wichita State this weekend.

The Shockers now have three scholarships left for next season.