Kaminska named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – After going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, KU Athletics announced Late Night in the Phog will be held in person Friday, Oct. 1.

“One thing about last year’s pandemic was it took away from fans being able to attend events, but it also took away some fun opportunities for us too,” KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said. “We probably tip off the season as well as anybody in America with Late Night in the Phog and we are glad it will be back. It will be the first chance for our fans to see the large number of newcomers that we feel is a terrific recruiting class.”