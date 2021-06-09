Kaminska named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University freshman right-handed pitcher Jace Kaminska was named to the Collegiate Baseball News Freshman All-America Team, it was announced Wednesday, June 9.
Kaminska marks the second consecutive Freshman All-American for WSU under second season head coach Eric Wedge as Couper Cornblum received Freshman All-American accolades in 2020.
The American Athletic Conference Newcomer Pitcher of the Year and an All-Conference First Team selection, Kaminska led the Shockers on the mound in 2021, posting a 2.32 ERA and 8-1 record in 12 appearances and 10 starts.
The Caney, Kan., native tossed two complete games and allowed just 16 earned runs on 51 hits with 51 strikeouts and only 19 walks in 62 innings pitched.
His 2.32 ERA ranks second in The American and 30th in all of NCAA Division I baseball, while his eight victories on the rubber is also second in the conference, respectively.
Wichita State baseball posted a 31-23 overall record and finished third in the American Athletic Conference with an 18-13 mark in 2021. The third-place finish and 18 conference victories are both program records since WSU joined the AAC prior to the 2018 season.
(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)