LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas put to an end to Wichita State’s win streak with a 72-52 win Sunday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse.

Wichita State (8-2) lost for the first time since Nov. 12 and fell to 7-33 all-time vs. the Jayhawks. Kansas led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.

Curtessia Dean scored a team-high 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, marking her second straight game in double figures.

Wichita State was held to a season-low 32% shooting and held to 3-of-12 from beyond the arc. Kansas converted on 42% of its attempts, despite missing 15-of-21 from three-point range.

A defensive battle saw Kansas leading 13-7 after the first quarter, but an 11-0 run between the end of the first quarter and the start of the second gave the Jayhawks a 19-7 advantage.

Wichita State started to settle in as the second quarter wore on behind a five-point flurry off the bench from Aniya Bell. The Shockers would close the gap to 31-23 behind a last-second field goal from Curtessia Dean. Dean had seven first-half points.

The Shockers finished the opening half shooting just 30% from the field, while Kansas converted on 43% of its attempts. Both teams committed nine turnovers, but the Jayhawks held the advantage in points off those turnovers, 10-4.

To open the third quarter, Kansas scored the first five points to push the deficit back to double digits. It would remain there for the remainder of the period.

The Jayhawks outscored the Shockers 23-12 in the quarter and finished on an 8-1 run to take their largest lead, 54-35.

Kansas pushed the lead to as many as 26 in the fourth quarter.

Wichita State begins a four-game homestand on Friday, Dec. 16, vs. Southern at 6 p.m.