Kocis Garners American Weekly Honor Roll Accolades

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSU Athletics) - Shocker softball won their final game of the Easton Bama Bash in comeback fashion over Penn State, 8-5, at Rhoads Stadium on Sunday.

Bailey Lange (2-5, 6.84 ERA) got the start after a successful relief appearance against Penn State yesterday. She was unable to recover from a swinging strikeout that was called back due to an illegal pitch and was pulled later in the first inning for Caitlin Bingham (3-1, 3.07 ERA) after giving up five runs.

Bingham pitched the rest of the game and was phenomenal. She gave up only three hits and struck out four in 6.2 shutout innings en route to an all-tournament selection.

The Shockers had three straight innings with one run to inch away the Nittany Lion lead after falling behind by five in the first. Wylie Glover brought a run to the plate in the second inning off a single and another in the fourth off a sacrifice fly.

Neleigh Herring hit a stand-up triple in the third inning for her second hit in two days after going hitless in the first three games of the tournament.

An offensive explosion in the fifth inning was spearheaded by a bases loaded double by Bailee Nickerson that cleared the bases and put the Shockers up by one. Glover got her third RBI of the game with a single to center field that brought Nickerson across. The final run of the game came off a wild pitch that required Kaylee Huecker to beat out a run-down attempt at the plate.