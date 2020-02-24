Kocis Garners American Weekly Honor Roll Accolades

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State University first baseman Garrett Kocis was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for his performance during the week of Feb. 17-23. It’s his first-career honor roll selection.
Kocis, a junior from Omaha, Neb., batted .364 with four hits in 11 at bats, including a double, triple and homer, going along with eight RBI, two runs scored and only one strikeout in the Shockers’ three-game series sweep of Texas Southern Feb. 21-22.
He added a .909 slugging and .417 on-base percentage for the week.
In Saturday’s 9-1 win over the Tigers in game two of a doubleheader, he went a career-best 3-for-4 and fell a single shy of hitting for the cycle, hitting a double, triple and home run while driving in a career-high six RBI. The six RBI were the most in a single game since Alec Bohm drove in six at ECU in 2018.
The Shockers are scheduled to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m.
American Athletic Conference Weekly Honors
Player of the Week
Jordan Rathbone, R-Sr., UTL, UCF
Pitcher of the Week
Braden Olthoff, Jr., RHP, Tulane
Weekly Honor Roll
Garrett Kocis, Jr., 1B, Wichita State
Kyler Fedko, Jr., INF, UConn
Bryson Worrell, Jr., OF, ECU
Jeff Hakanson, Jr., RHP, UCF
Alec Burleson, Jr., LHP/1B, ECU