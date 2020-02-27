Kong Earns American Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Junior LingWei Kong went unbeaten in singles and doubles play over the weekend to be named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Player of the Week.
Kong, a Guangzhou, China native, set the tone for the Shockers in their matches against UT Arlington and AAC foe Tulane. Against Tulane, Kong rekindled last year’s partnership with Ting-ya Hsu, and they proceeded to down Adelaide Lavery and Laura Fabrizi, 6-3. Kong met Lavery in singles action on court two and clinched the match point, 6-4, 7-5, to snap an eight-match losing streak for the Shockers. Against UT Arlington, Kong moved up to the main court to face the Maverick’s Polina Akimova. Kong performed well in this stage and clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-4 win.
Kong and the Shockers are back in action on Thursday to face SMU and UMKC at 11 a.m., and 4 p.m.