Lady Shockers add three in spring signing period

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Three student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play for head coach Keitha Adams and the Wichita State women’s basketball program during the spring signing period.



Carla Budane, Rachel Johnson and Asia Strong made it official Thursday morning. The trio will join Ene Adams, Shamaryah Duncan and Emani Jenkins in the recruiting class after they signed in the fall of 2019.

“We’re extremely excited about our newcomers joining our team next season,” Adams said. “We believe Asia Strong, Rachel Johnson and Carla Budane will be impactful players in our program right away. It’s a great day to be a Shocker!”

Carla Budane | Lisboa, Portugal | 6’0” | Forward



Budane continues the run of international players to come to Wichita State since Adams became head coach in 2017. A native of Lisboa, Portugal, Budane is a member of the Mozambique National Team and played in the FIBA U19 World Cup last year. She participated in the Basketball Without Borders Jr. NBA Camp was voted MVP of the All-Star Game played at the opening of the NBA Africa Game in Johannesburg. Budane attended Escola Secundária Vergílio Ferreira.



Personal

She is the daughter of Carlos Budane and Margarida Bicula, and has three brothers (Guterres Budane, Danilo Manhonga and Guilton Manhonga) and one sister, Valerdina Manhonga. Her sister also played for the Mozambique National Team.



Rachel Johnson | Eufaula, Ala. | 5’8” | Guard



Chipola College

Johnson is rated No. 68 in the Don Olson Basketball Report from Chipola College in Marianna, Fla. At Chipola, Johnson helped Chipola to a 21-7 record, while earning First Team All-Conference honors as a sophomore. She started all 27 games she appeared in, while averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Johnson scored a season-high 29 points and swiped six steals vs. Pensacola State College on Jan. 29, while playing all 40 minutes. She topped the 20-point mark three times and scored in double figures 18 times. Prior to Chipola, Johnson spent a season at Southern Union State Community College where she also collected First Team All-Conference honors. At Southern Union, she started all 30 games and put up 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and dished out 3.3 assists per game.



High School

Johnson attended Eufaula High School and was a three-year starter and a captain as a senior. She was named to Alabama All-State Second Team as a freshman and senior, and third team as a junior.



Personal

She is the daughter of LaSonya Johnson, and has two sisters (Kaitlin Peterson and Megan White) and one brother, Jay Johnson. Johnson plans to major in sport management at Wichita State.



Asia Strong | South Bend, Ind. | 6’2” | Forward



Trinity Valley CC

Ranked No. 9 in the Don Olson Basketball Report, Strong joins Wichita State from Trinity Valley Community College. Strong helped Trinity Valley to a 32-1 record and a perfect 18-0 mark in conference play as a sophomore. Strong averaged 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds, while making 24 starts. A capable shooter, Strong shot 52.6 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the free throw line. Her career high came in the season opener where she dropped 32 points and 11 rebounds vs. Southern University-Shreveport. Strong scored 10 or more points in every game but three, including four games of 20 or more. Her 15 double-doubles were a team-high, highlighted by a career-high 15 rebounds in the season finale against Angelina College. Strong earned Region XIV All-Tournament Team and All-Conference honors, helping the Lady Cards clinch the Region XIV Championship.



Personal

She is the daughter of Glendetta Jones, and has three brothers: Keenan, Thomas and Gabriel. She is undecided on a major at Wichita State.