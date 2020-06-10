Lady Shockers Conference Pairings Released for 2020-21

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The American Athletic Conference has announced the women’s basketball scheduling model and pairings for the 2020-21 season.

For the fourth straight season, each of the 11 American teams will play a 16-game league schedule. Each team will face six opponents twice and four opponents once, with a split of two games at home and two games on the road against the singular opponents.

Wichita State will face Temple and Tulane at home only; Cincinnati and SMU on the road only; and UCF, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF and Tulsa in home-and-home action.

The Shockers are coming off a 7-9 mark in their third season as members of The American. Wichita State finished 16-15 overall, recording its first winning season since 2014-15.

All 11 teams will compete in the 2021 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship in March of 2021. The tournament host site and additional details will be officially announced at a later date.

The complete 2020-21 American women’s basketball composite schedule is expected to be released later this summer.

Wichita State Conference Pairings
Home Only: Temple, Tulane
Away Only: Cincinnati, SMU
Home & Away: UCF, ECU, Houston, Memphis, USF and Tulsa

