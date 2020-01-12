Lady Shockers Seek First Conference Win at ECU Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State heads back to the East Coast for a Sunday matinee against the ECU Pirates on Jan. 12. The Shockers and Pirates tip at 12 p.m. CDT/1 p.m. ET on the American Digital Network.

Sunday’s game can be heard on the radio at KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM with the voice of Shocker Women’s Basketball Steve Strain calling the action. Strain is in his sixth season broadcasting games for the women’s program. The game will also be streamed online via the American Digital Network.

Wichita State scored 100 points in its victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday, Dec. 16, marking the first time since 1999 the Shockers have reached the century mark. It is only the sixth time in program history that a Wichita State team has put 100 points on the scoreboard. They are 6-0 all-time when scoring 100-plus.

LAST TIME OUT

Wichita State dropped its conference home opener on Sunday vs. Tulane, 61-56. The loss snapped a three-game win streak vs. the Green Wave. Wichita State was outrebounded for the second straight game, making the Shockers 1-7 in games this season when losing the rebound battle. Mariah McCully was the lone Shocker to reach double figures, extending her streak of 10-plus points to nine straight games. McCully tallied a team-high 13 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Seraphine Bastin added nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Asia Henderson grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to go with six points off the bench.

SCOUTING THE PIRATES

ECU enters the matchup at 3-12 overall and 0-2 in league play. The Pirates are riding an eight-game losing streak after losses to UCF (91-55) and SMU (55-47) to open American Athletic Conference play. Lashonda Monk does it all for the Pirates, leading ECU in scoring (15.1), assists (45), steals (59) and tied for third in rebounding (3.9). Monk is always near the top of the NCAA rankings in steals and that hasn’t changed this season. She is fourth nationally in steals and steals per game (3.93). Raven Johnson pulls down a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game. As a team, ECU ranks second in the country in turnovers forced, third in steals and steals per game and fifth in turnover margin. On the offensive end, the Pirates have struggled scoring. They only average 56.4 points per game on 34.8 percent shooting and 26.0 percent from beyond the arc.

THE SERIES VS. ECU

Wichita State and ECU have met three times prior to Sunday’s matinee. The Shockers won the last meeting, but trail the Pirates in the series, 2-1. This will be the third straight year Wichita State will make the trip out east to Greenville, N.C. The Shockers look to record their first-ever win at ECU, having dropped their first two contests in Greenville. The two programs met twice last season, splitting the season series with the home team winning each game.

LAST MEETING

Wichita State and ECU met for the final time in 2019 in Wichita on Jan. 29. The Shockers trailed by one heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Pirates 19-8 in the final 10 minutes to secure their first-ever win against ECU, 57-47. Wichita State held ECU to a paltry 25.8 percent shooting, including a 3-of-18 mark from beyond the arc. Wichita State came out with the win despite going 2-for-12 from three-point range and committing 21 turnovers. Jaida Hampton scored a team-high 12 points, while Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Seraphine Bastin registered her first double-digit rebound game with 10 boards.

ABOUT THE PIRATES

Located in Greenville, N.C., East Carolina University has an enrollment of 29,131 as a member of the American Athletic Conference. ECU returns eight letterwinners and two starters off last year’s squad that finished 16-15 and 6-10 in The American. The Pirates were picked to finish 11th by the league’s coaches in the American Athletic Conference Preseason Poll. Junior guard Lashonda Monk has been torturing opponents for three seasons now. She has been one of the nation’s top players at stealing the ball, having already swiped 200 for her career. Head Coach Kim McNeill is in her first season leading the Pirates, but has a career record of 62-49 after spending the previous three seasons at Hartford. McNeill led Hartford to consecutive America East Conference Championship game appearances and three-straight winning seasons. Prior to accepting the Hawks’ head position, McNeill spent 16 seasons as an assistant coach at the Division I level.

SHOCKERS MAKE AMERICAN RECORD BOOK

In Wichita State’s 100-50 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday, Dec. 16, the Shockers tied the conference single-game record with 36 made free throws, going a collective 36-of-45 (80 percent) from the charity stripe. That performance draws even with USF’s 36 foul shots against UCF on Jan. 5, 2016. WSU finished one make shy of the top mark in school history (37, in 2005).

A SHOCKER WIN WOULD…

… make them 9-7 on the season

… make them 1-2 in conference play

… even the series with ECU at 2-2

… be their first-ever win in Greenville

… extend their winning streak to two in a row over ECU

… run Adams’ career coaching record to 446-288

… make Adams 319-251 at the Division I level

… make Wichita State 605-690 all-time

A SHOCKER LOSS WOULD…

… drop them to 8-8 to begin the season

… make them 0-3 in conference play

… give them their third straight loss to start AAC play

… drop them to 1-3 all-time vs. ECU

… lower Adams’ career coaching record to 445-289

… make Adams 318-252 at the Division I level

… make Wichita State 604-691 all-time

BEST DECADE YET

Wichita State’s win over Grambling State on Dec. 30 was the final contest of 2019 and decade for the Shocker basketball program. It signaled the end of the most successful 10-year run in program history, as Wichita State compiled 182 wins over the decade, which included three MVC Regular Season and Tournament Championships, three NCAA Appearances, 12 all-conference selections and one All-American and WNBA Draft Pick in future Shocker Hall of Famer Alex Harden.

OH MY MARIAH

Junior Mariah McCully has been on a tear recently for the Shockers. Over her last nine games, McCully is averaging 15.1 points with outputs of 13 at Missouri State and Tulane, 25 vs. Eastern Michigan, 14 at Creighton, 17 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 10 against Montana State and Virginia Tech, 18 vs. Grambling and 16 at UConn. Her 10 games of 10 or more points this season rank first on the team and she is Wichita State’s leading scorer on the year at 12.9 per game. McCully has played in 13 games this season and her lowest scoring total was five points at Louisiana Tech. On the defensive side of the ball, McCully has been a pest to opposing offenses. She has recorded multiple steals in seven of the last eight games, including four or more three times. In those eight games, she is averaging 3.1 steals a contest.MAKE IT RAIN

Wichita State poured in 12 three-pointers in only 22 attempts in its victory over Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 30. The 12 made three-pointers are the most in a single game since Dec. 30, 2006, when the Shockers made 12-of-24 against Evansville. The school record for made triples in a single game is 14, which was set in 1999. Wichita State has made 10 or more three-pointers only four times between 2006 and Nov. 30, 2019.

UAPB LEFTOVERS

Wichita State’s big win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 16 was a career day for several Shockers.

• Senior Ashley Reid scored a game-high tying and career-high 17 points. It marked just the third time in her Shocker career scoring 10 or more points. Reid also set career bests in free throws made (8), attempted (9), assists (7), rebounds (4) and steals (3).

• Senior Maya Brewer registered a career-high 16 points, while going a career-best 7-of-9 from the free throw line.

• Junior Mariah McCully topped the 10-point mark for the fourth straight game with a game-high tying 17 points to go with a career-high six rebounds. She was perfect from the free throw line, going 8-for-8 – both career bests.

• Junior Vendela Danielsson recorded her first career points as a Shocker, tallying all 10 after halftime on 3-of-7 shooting from long range.

• Redshirt sophomore Asia Henderson just missed her first career double-double with eight points and a personal-best 12 rebounds. Henderson also blocked a career-high five shots.

• Redshirt freshman Natalia Ryng checked in for the first time as a Shocker and finished with two points in 10 minutes.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN(S)

The votes are in. Wichita State women’s basketball will feature three team captains in 2019-20 – senior Ashley Reid and sophomores Seraphine Bastin and Trajata Colbert. Selected by their teammates, the trio will be looked upon to lead the Shocker basketball program for the remainder of the campaign.

UP NEXT

