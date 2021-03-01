‘I want it to be a players-first program,’ Isaac Brown introduced as WSU head men’s basketball coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State held a press conference Monday to introduce Isaac Brown as its 26th head men’s basketball coach. Brown has verbally agreed to a five-year deal worth $6 million

Brown also became the first Black men’s basketball coach ever to lead a Division I program in the state of Kansas. He said he wants to be a good influence on his players.

“Just know that anything can happen in life. You just got to keep doing your best. I just want to be a good coach for this university, such a rich basketball tradition,” said Brown.

Brown said he works daily to bond with his players and emphasizes them first.

“In our first team meeting, the first thing we talk about is those guys taking ownership of the team. I want it to be a players-first program. Those guys are the reason that we win. They’re the ones taking the shots, running up and down the court, executing. The coaching staff, we are just trying to make sure those guys are organized and helping them get set for every game,” said Brown.

Brown is in his seventh season at WSU, the first six was an assistant under Gregg Marshall.

“I came here with the opportunity, I came here as an assistant because I wanted to be a head coach one day. Not in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the head coach at Wichita State. I’m going to give you a 110% every day. Like, I said, I have a great staff, and we are ready to get to work,” said Brown.