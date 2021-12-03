Mark Turgeon steps down at Maryland, former Jayhawk Danny Manning steps up

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. Virginia Tech won 62-58. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP/KSNW) — Mark Turgeon, who used to coach the Wichita State Shockers, is out as Maryland’s basketball coach, after a slow start to his 11th season knocked the team out of the Top 25.

The athletic department announced Friday that Turgeon was stepping down in what it called a mutual decision.

“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland men’s basketball program,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a statement. “He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor.”

The Terrapins won at least 23 games in five of the past seven seasons, but Maryland has reached the Sweet 16 just once under Turgeon and hasn’t gone further. The Terps began this season ranked, but a loss at home to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night dropped them to 5-3 on the season.

“After several in-depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland basketball,” Turgeon said. “I have always preached that Maryland basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward.”

Assistant Danny Manning was named interim coach for the rest of the season. Manning led the KU Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA championship and was named as the most outstanding player. He is considered one of the most accomplished players in the history of college basketball.

Turgeon and Manning played three seasons together at Kansas (1984-1987). Turgeon hired Manning in April.

Turgeon coached the Shockers from 2000-2007. He then went to Texas A&M from 2007-2011. He had been with Maryland since then.