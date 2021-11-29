McCarty’s big second half propels Shockers to third straight win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – DJ McCarty scored all 16 of her points after halftime to fend off a feisty Northwestern State squad, 70-61, Monday night in Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State (6-1) picked up its third straight win despite an off shooting night. The Shockers shot a season-low 34 percent from the field but knocked down a season-best nine three-pointers.

McCarty caught fire late in the third quarter and to start to the fourth, cashing in a career-high five triples to put an end to NSU’s upset bid. Trajata Colbert just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. She scored nine of her 14 in the second half.

Carla Bremaud added a season-high 12 points behind 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Jane Asinde registered her third consecutive double-double, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds, all but one rebound coming in the first half.

Asia Strong was held to a career-low two points on 0-of-8 shooting, but pulled down seven rebounds.

Wichita State again took advantage of a smaller opponent, dominating the glass, 54-36.

A sluggish start offensively saw the Shockers fall behind by four early and would trail 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. Wichita State missed seven of its first eight field goal attempts and finished the quarter just 3-of-15.

Despite struggling from the field Wichita State was able to take its largest lead of 28-19 behind a 13-2 run to open the second quarter. Northwestern State missed its first 12 shots of the period.

Just when it looked like Wichita State was going to blow the game open, Northwestern State cashed in back-to-back three-pointers to cut the lead to four with 2:03 to go in the half.

An offensive rebound putback for Colbert followed by a pair of Northwestern State free throws made it 31-26 at the half. Wichita State grabbed the lead in large part behind rebounding and free throw shooting. The Shockers outrebounded the Lady Demons, 37-17 in the first half with 21 of those coming on the offensive end.

Asinde pulled down 11 of those boards to record a first half double-double (10 points).

Four minutes into the third quarter Wichita State tied its largest lead of the game at nine behind six straight points from Bremaud and a Colbert layup.

With the lead at 41-33, Northwestern State countered with a 9-3 spurt to pull within two.

Back-to-back triples from McCarty and an up-and-under score from Colbert pushed the margin to seven, 51-44, at the end of the third.

McCarty’s hot hand rolled over to the fourth quarter where she drained three-pointers on back-to-back possessions to give Wichita State its largest lead, 57-44.

After an NSU three-pointer cut it back to 10, McCarty again stepped up to splash her fifth trey of the game. She would score 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter. Seraphine Bastin (6) and Colbert (3) were the only other Shockers to score in the final period.

The Lady Demons were unable to come any closer than eight in the final minutes.

Up Next

Wichita State closes out its recent homestand with a visit from Oral Roberts Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena.