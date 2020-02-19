McCully Collects Second American Weekly Honor

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Junior guard Mariah McCully continued her strong play last week to earn her second American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll selection.

McCully, a Grand Rapids, Mich., native averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 5.0 steals in Wichita State’s two games last week against Memphis and Tulane. In her first game back after missing three straight due to injury, McCully scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed a season-best seven rebounds vs. Memphis. She went 9-for-13 at the free throw line, which were also season highs. To wrap up the week, she scored 19 points and swiped a season-high seven steals in the one-point win at Tulane.

She has scored 10 or more points in 16 consecutive games and registered multiple steals in 13 games this season.

McCully and the Shockers host SMU on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. tip in the second to last home game of the 2020 regular season.

Player of the Week

Kay Kay Wright, UCF

Freshman of the Week

Taniyah Thompson, ECU



Honor Roll

Angel Rizor, Cincinnati

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, Memphis

Arsula Clark, Tulane

Mariah McCully, Wichita State

