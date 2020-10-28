McCully Lands on Preseason All-Conference Second Team

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State Senior guard Mariah McCully was named to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team by the league’s coaches, it was announced Wednesday morning.

McCully earned American Athletic Conference Third Team honors a season ago after leading Wichita State in scoring (12.6 ppg) and steals (56). She is the first Shocker to collect preseason honors since Wichita State joined The American.

The league coaches also picked Wichita State to finish sixth – the highest preseason nod for the Shockers as a member of The American – in the 2020-21 American Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Wichita State received 54 total votes, just three behind fifth place pick Temple. USF enters the season as the conference favorites – 98 votes and eight of the nine first place votes. UCF, Tulane and Cincinnati round out the top four spots.

Under the leadership of fourth-year head coach Keitha Adams , Wichita State will look to build off its first winning season since 2014-15. The 2019-20 Shockers finished 16-15 overall and 7-9 in league play, while also recording their first-ever American Athletic Conference Championship victory over Houston in the opening round.

Wichita State returns three starters, including its five top scorers from the 2019-20 campaign. McCully will team up with veteran backcourt mates in junior point guard Seraphine Bastin and junior guard Carla Bremaud to lead a loaded backcourt in 2020-21.

All 11 teams are scheduled to vie for the 2021 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The tournament is tentatively scheduled for March 8-11.

2020-21 American Athletic Conference

Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Team (First-Place Votes) Points 1. USF (8) 98 2. UCF (1) 79 3. Tulane 78 4. Cincinnati (2) 73 5. Temple 57 6. Wichita State 54 7. Houston 49 8. Memphis 40 9. East Carolina 36 10. SMU 31 11. Tulsa 10