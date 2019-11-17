McCully Shines in Debut to Lift Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Mariah McCully scored a game-high 12 points in her collegiate debut, as Wichita State was able to hold off Southern, 69-63, Sunday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (1-2) converted on 52.2 percent of its attempts, including a season-best 18-of-20 at the free throw line. On the defensive end, the Shockers forced 26 turnovers and recorded 13 steals, while holding Southern to 38.9 percent shooting and 6-of-19 from three-point range.



Suiting up for the first time in the Black and Yellow, McCully did a little bit of everything. She added three rebounds, three assists and four steals to go with her 12 points. Raven Prince and Asia Henderson rounded out the double figure scorers with 10 points apiece. Henderson’s 10 points set a new career best.

Freshman DJ McCarty made her first career start with Seraphine Bastin missing the contest due to injury. Bastin had started 32 straight games at the point guard position.

Southern (2-2) was led by Alyric Scott and Brittany Rose with 10 points each.

After opening the game with an 8-4 lead, Southern used a 12-4 spurt to close the period with a 16-12 advantage.

Wichita State would then close the half on a 16-2 run after trailing 27-22. Prince capped the second quarter with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Shockers a 38-29 lead at the half. For Prince, the long range jumper was the first career attempt from behind the line. In the second quarter, Wichita State shot 80 percent from the floor and made both of its three-point attempts.



Wichita State started the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run that lasted 4:51 to take the lead. The Shockers started the final period of play down two points, but the quick start catapulted them into a lead they wouldn’t give up.



In the fourth quarter, Southern struggled mightily on the offensive end, making just three of its 11 field-goal attempts. The Jaguars didn’t make a three-pointer in the final 10 minutes of the game.



Southern ended both the first and third quarters in the lead, but the Shockers responded both times.



Up Next

Wichita State visits Louisiana Tech in Ruston, La., for midweek matchup on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m.