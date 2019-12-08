McCully’s Big Day Leads Shockers Past Eastern Michigan

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Mariah McCully and Seraphine Bastin combined for 37 points to carry Wichita State past Eastern Michigan, 63-52, Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (5-3) held Eastern Michigan to 34 percent shooting and 8-of-22 from beyond the arc. The Eagles also misfired on 12 of their 18 free throws.

McCully collected her second straight game with 10 or more points, finishing with a season and team-high 25. The 25 points are the most by a Shocker since Rangie Bessard scored 25 vs. Tulane on Feb. 24, 2018. Bastin added 12 points and a game-best eight rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting.

McCully’s scoring outburst came at the perfect time with Carla Bremaud missing the first game of her career due to an ankle injury.

Behind 50 percent shooting in the second half, the Shockers ended the game at 43 percent. Neither team took advantage of their opportunities at the free throw line. EMU made only 6-of-18 and WSU just 13-of-24.



Aaliyah Stanley led the Eagles with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three-point range and Areanna Combs added 11.

Wichita State hit four of its first eight field goals to take an early 10-7 lead with 3:05 left in the opening quarter. A pair of free throws would be the only thing on the board the remainder of the quarter for WSU, as Eastern Michigan tied it up at 12 after 10 minutes.

The Shockers’ cold spell carried over into the first five minutes of the second quarter, allowing Eastern Michigan to hold a 19-17 lead.

After four straight points put Wichita State back in front by four, Eastern Michigan responded with a 7-0 run to retake the lead 24-23 with 2:12 left until halftime. Neither team would score again in the half with WSU’s scoreless drought covering the final 4:07.

McCully led all scorers with eight first half points, while both teams shot below 35 percent from the field. The Shockers did convert 5-of-10 attempts from beyond the arc, but missed six of their eight free throws.

A 10-3 run to begin the third period allowed the Shockers to regain the lead 33-27 thanks to the Eagles going without a basket for nearly four minutes. The lead would grow to double digits at the 3:27 mark after an Asia Henderson putback, two Shyia Smith free throws and a Bastin fast break bucket.

Wichita State would outscore Eastern Michigan 21-12 in the quarter to carry a 44-36 lead into the final 10 minutes of play.

Six of the first eight points to begin the final quarter belonged to McCully, extending the margin to 12. A three-point play from Bastin then gave the Shockers their largest lead, 55-40, with 4:20 to go.

Eastern Michigan was able to whittle the lead down to nine a couple times in the final two minutes, but wouldn’t come any closer than nine.

Up Next

Wichita State has the week off before traveling to Omaha to face the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.