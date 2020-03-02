McKinney Garners American Honor Roll Selection

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Sophomore utility player Sydney McKinney continued her strong season at the Mizzou Softball Tournament and was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

McKinney, a Norborne, Mo., native, averaged .466. and had five RBIs with two doubles at the Mizzou tournament last weekend. In the second game against No. 21/23 Missouri, she helped propel a comeback attempt by hitting a single in the fifth inning that brought two across the plate. While primarily playing second base, McKinney had a hit in every game last weekend and leads the team in batting average (.400) and on base percentage (.486) and is second in doubles (4).

McKinney and the Shockers will travel to Norman, Ok., on Wednesday for the first game of a two-game series against No. 5/5 Oklahoma at Marita Hynes Field at 6 p.m.

Player of the Week

Kati Ray Brown, So., C, Houston



Pitcher of the Week:

Georgina Corrick, Jr., RHP, USF



Honor Roll

Gracie Morton, So., OF, Memphis

Alea White, Sr., RHP, UCF

Briana Marcelino, So., INF, UConn

Erin Poepping, Jr., RHP, ECU

Sydney McKinney, So., UTL Wichita State