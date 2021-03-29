McKinney named American Player of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. – (KSNW) Wichita State sophomore shortstop Sydney McKinney has been named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week after a stellar weekend in helping Wichita State secure a series win over ECU.

McKinney was red-hot at the plate during the four-game series. The Norborne, Mo., native was 9-for-13 (.692) with a home run, three walks, three stolen bases, four RBI and eight runs scored. She had multiple hits in all four games, including a 3-for-3 day with a career-high four runs scored in the opener to help the Shockers run-rule the Pirates, 16-2. McKinney finished the weekend with a leadoff home run to help set the tone in Wichita State’s 10-2 win on Sunday.

Wichita State travels to Memphis to face the Tigers for its first conference road series of the season, April 1-3.

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)

