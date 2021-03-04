Memphis rallies to defeat Shockers in five, 3-2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNW) —The Wichita State men's basketball team defeated Tulane, 78-70, on Wednesday inside of Devlin Fieldhouse.

Dexter Dennis and Trey Wade had outstanding performances to lead the Shockers.

Dennis earned his second double-double of the season (fifth of his career) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Wade scored a career-high 23 points while also securing five rebounds.

The Shockers used a strong to start to take an early advantage. They made eight 3-point shots and shot 54.3 percent from the floor to go up as many as 16 in the first half of play.

Wichita State and Tulane fought back and forth in the second half with small runs. Tulane never managed to get the Shocker lead down to less than five points.

The Shockers struggled at the free-throw line, but used their defensive prowess to keep Tulane at bay late in the game.

Alterique Gilbert had 12 assists, which was a career-high for the grad transfer. He also surpassed the 300-assist milestone in his career. It's the first time since Feb. 23, 1991, that a Shocker had 12 or more assists (Robert George vs. Drake).

Morris Udeze also managed a double-double against the Green Wave. He scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the undersized big men of Tulane.

Tyson Etienne scored 12 points to notch his 14th game this season with double digits in the scoring column. He also added four rebounds and six assists.

The Shockers dominated the glass. They outrebounded Tulane 42-33 and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds.

Wichita State's 22 team assists was the highest mark of the season.

The Shockers are set to close out the regular season at Noon on Saturday when they'll face USF inside of Charles Koch Arena. That game will stream on ESPN+.