Memphis rallies to defeat Shockers in five, 3-2

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Memphis Tigers overcame a 2-0 deficit to rally and defeat the Wichita State volleyball team, 3-2, Thursday, March 4, inside Charles Koch Arena. The set scores were 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-27 and 12-15.
Wichita State (8-2, 3-2 American) is scheduled to face the Tigers (4-5, 1-4 American) at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Sophomore opposite hitter Sophia Rohling posted a career-high 27 kills and hit .328 with just eight errors on 58 attempts to lead the Shockers, while sophomore setter Kayce Litzau compiled a career-best 36 assists.
Brylee Kelly added 14 kills and five block assists, Sinalauli’i Uluave tallied a career-high 24 digs, and Brooke Smith had a match-best seven block assists, rounding out the WSU leaders.
Wichita State outhit Memphis for the match, .168 to .098, but hit just .111 compared to the Tigers’ .259 in the decisive fifth set.
Jada Birkel had 14 kills, and Sabrina Bianco posted a double-double with 50 assists and 22 digs, leading Memphis.
