Men’s tennis: Shockers knock off No. 28 Waves on Easter

WICHITA, Kas. (KSNW) The Shockers men’s tennis team continues one of the best seasons in program history with a 4-2 win over No. 28 Pepperdine University on Sunday.
Senior Murkel Dellien clinched the match versus No. 28 Pepperdine with a 40-second-long rally versus No. 52 Oetzbach for a 4-2 Shockers win at the Coleman Tennis Complex on Easter.
Doubles: The Shockers won another doubles point on the weekend to make it five doubles points in a row. Orel Ovil and Luka Mrsic picked up the first doubles win by beating De Jonge/Zeitvogel, 6-2. The point was clinched on the third line with another 6-2 win, this time by duo Stefan Latinovic and Nicolas Acevedo beating Shelton/Fellin.
Singles: The Waves won two quick matches to take the lead, but the Shockers showed their resilience after the lead was taken away from them. Ovil tied it at two all with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win over Shelton on the fifth line.
Stefan Latinovic followed him with an impressive win at line three after losing the first set. Latinovic completed the reverse sweep with a 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over De Jonge.
Murkel Dellien got the clinch today for his ninth win in a row. He got his second ranked win of the season by beating No. 52 Oetzbach, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.
The Shockers head back on the road this weekend when they face No. 25 Tulane on April 9, No. 37 USF on April 11, and No. 13 UCF on April 12.
(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)