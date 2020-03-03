Midweek contest at No. 6/6 Oklahoma looms for Wichita State softball

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Shocker softball competes in its first midweek game of the season when they travel to Norman, Ok., to face the No. 6/6 Sooners at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma+.
Sturdy Bookends
The first and last spots in the batting order have been consistent throughout the season for the Shockers. Sydney McKinney has started in the leadoff spot and Wylie Glover has done her due diligence at the nine hole every game. McKinney and Glover are first and second in batting average and have two of the highest on base percentages on the team.
Top of the Board
The Shockers are Top 25 in the nation in five statistics (batting average (.326), doubles (36), doubles per game (1.80), scoring (6.60), and slugging percentage (.515)) and Top 50 in three others (fielding percentage (.969), home runs per game (.95),and OBP (.409)).
Scouting Oklahoma
Oklahoma hosted the Courtyard Marriott Tournament last weekend, which featured RV/RV Northwestern, Abilene Christian and North Texas. The Sooners went 4-1 and only dropped one game to the Mean Green, 4-3. The Sooners remain ranked in both the NFCA poll (6) and the USA Softball rankings (6). In the box, OU is led by freshman catcher Kinzie Hansen. She leads the team in batting average (.444), doubles (5), and RBIs (23). Not to be outdone, junior utility player Jocelyn Alo brings power and consistency to the lineup as she’s second in batting average (.431) and second in home runs (6). Senior RHP Shannon Saile is the leader of the pitching staff. She is co-leader in wins (5) and leads the team in ERA (2.04), innings pitched (55.0) and strikeouts (75).
Series History
This will be the 53rd meeting between the programs all time. Oklahoma holds a decisive 47-5 advantage in the series.
Last Meeting with the Sooners
The teams met last year when No. 1 Oklahoma traveled to Wilkins Stadium. The Shockers lost this game in five innings, 10-0. The last Shocker wins in the series came in 1989 when the Shockers beat the Sooners twice, 9-8 and 9-2.
Staying in the Loop
Up Next
The Shockers travel to Lawrence, Kan., to participate in the Rock Chalk Challenge from March 6-8. They will have games against Kansas, Kansas City and Drake.