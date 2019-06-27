Mike Sirianni Named Assistant Baseball Coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mike Sirianni has been named the Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator for the Wichita State baseball program, Head Coach Eric Wedge announced June 27.

“I’m excited to welcome Mike to Wichita State as a part of our coaching staff,” Wedge said. “He is a tireless worker who has a broad range of experience throughout the college baseball realm and extensive recruiting experience in the Midwest.”

Sirianni was the volunteer assistant coach for the Shockers from 2015-16 and comes back to Wichita State after head coaching stints at Tarleton State and Regis University.

“I would like to thank Eric Wedge and the entire Wichita State family for the opportunity to return to Wichita,” Sirianni said. “The Shocker baseball program has always been special to me, and the chance to come back to Wichita is something my family and I could not be more thankful for. I am extremely excited to work for Coach Wedge, and alongside Mike Pelfrey and Loren Hibbs. My wife and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to return to Wichita State.”

While at Regis, a Division II school in Denver, Colo., Sirianni made an immediate impact. He took over the reins of a program that was 21 games under .500 over the previous three seasons combined (60-81) and led the Rangers to 26 victories in his debut season in 2017. Over the next two seasons, Sirianni added 47 more victories to his ledger. In 2018, the Rangers recorded their first winning season in five years with Sirianni at the helm.



In 2018, Sirianni coached the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year Brad Thoutt. He also had 20 all-conference selections in his three seasons with the Rangers and boasted the highest team GPA in the RMAC in 2017.



Prior to his time at Regis, Sirianni spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach for the Shockers where he assisted with the offense and helped coach three Freshman All-Americans, two all-region selections, one Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, eight all-conference performers and nine MLB draft picks.

From 2011-14, Sirianni was the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Newman University. He helped lead the Jets to the conference tournament two out of the three seasons and to the highest conference finish in school history. He also helped guide the offense to several school records and the team to the best finish in school history.

Sirianni recruited and coached six Gold Glove winners and 14 all-conference position players. He also recruited and coached the Freshman of the Year in the Heartland Conference.

During the summer in 2009, 2010 and 2011, he was the Head Coach for the Jonesboro Ricemen, an American Legion team. He led the team to the Arkansas State Legion Championship in 2009. During his time with the Ricemen, he led the team to four conference championships and guided 19 players to go on to play college baseball.

Prior to coaching at Newman, he had stints with Valley View High School in Arkansas, Iowa Western Community College, Arkansas State and the Cleveland Indians.

Sirianni, who is a native of Indianola, Iowa, earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Arkansas State in 2006. In 2017, he earned a master’s degree in health, physical education and recreation from Emporia State.

He was a two-year starter at Arkansas State in 2004-05 and set the single season record for runs scored in 2004. He also played two years at Creighton from 2002-03.

Mike and his wife Mandy have a daughter Ava.