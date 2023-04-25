WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State men’s basketball coach Paul Mills is starting to build a roster for next year.

On Monday, Mills announced the signing of Joy Ighovodja, a 6-foot-4 lefty from Abeokuta, Nigeria, who has spent the past two years honing his skills at the NBA Academy Africa in Saly, Senegal.

Mills said:

“I am excited to have Joy be a part of Wichita State basketball. Joy has a terrific skillset combined with great length for a guard his size and will be a force for many years to come. He is a product of NBA Academy Africa where his development has made monumental strides. He is being challenged every day by other high-level players who all receive high-level coaching from the Academy. More importantly, Joy is a young man of high character who will represent Shocker basketball well, on and off the court. Please join me in welcoming Joy to Wichita!”

On Friday, Bijan Cortes made his Wichita State commitment official by signing a financial aid agreement.

The 6-foot-3 guard out of Kingfisher, Okla., appeared in 59 games in over the past two seasons at Oklahoma and was a 50% career three-point shooter. As a sophomore, he averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 assists in 17 minutes per game.

Cortes will be immediately eligible at WSU as a first-time transfer and has two more seasons of eligibility remaining.

Mills said:

“I am extremely excited that Bijan is a Shocker. He is a versatile guard and an elite shooter who does exceptional work running a team. I had the privilege of watching Bijan win multiple state championships during his high school career in Oklahoma, and it was evident then that he is willing to do all that it takes to put his team in the best position to win championships. I’m confident that Bijan will be able to make an impact quickly due to his effectiveness on both ends of the court.”

