Missouri improves to 3-0 for 1st time since 2013-14 season against Wichita State

Shockers

by: The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Mark Smith scored 19 points, Kobe Brown and Dru Smith each added 14 and Missouri beat Wichita State 72-62 for its first 3-0 start to a season since 2013-14.

Smith scored seven points during an 11-0 run to give Missouri a 49-33 lead early in the second half, and the Tigers led by double figures the rest of the way.

Brown grabbed seven rebounds, Mark Smith had six and Dru Smith dished out four assists.

Tyson Etienne and Clarence Jackson scored 14 points apiece for Wichita State.

