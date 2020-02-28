Mizzou and Nebraska Await the Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State softball travels to Columbia, Mo., to face No. 21/23 Missouri and Nebraska twice each over the weekend at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.

LEAP DAY SHUTOUT

On Feb. 29, 1992, pitcher Celeste Sanchez threw a no-hitter against Sterling in a 14-0 win. She pitched five innings and struck out nine of the minimum 15 batters for one of the Shockers 17 all-time no-hitters.

TOP OF THE BOARD

The Shockers are Top 50 in the nation in seven statistics; batting average (.329), doubles (28), doubles per game (1.75) OBP (.409), scoring (6.31), slugging (.519), and double plays per game (.50).

SCOUTING THE FIELD

SERIES HISTORY VS. TOURNAMENT

The Shockers are 24-57 against the tournament field with most of the wins coming against the Cornhuskers. They lost their last meeting to Alabama and to Penn State.

Missouri – 2-23

Nebraska – 22-34

MISSOURI

The Tigers competed at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif., last weekend. They went 3-3 with wins over UC Davis, New Mexico and Cal. They lost to a fifth ranked Arizona team and closed out the tournament with a loss to Seattle U. They stayed in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll (21) and the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll (23). Infielder Brooke Wilmes paces the team in batting average (.357) and fellow infielder Jazmyn Rollin brings the power with five home runs and a team-leading 38 RBIs. RHP Eli Daniel has yet to make a start but leads the team in wins with 5. She also holds a 1.98 ERA while striking out 29 and holding batters to a .159 batting average.

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the 25th meeting between the programs all time. Mizzou holds a decisive 23-2 advantage in the series.

LAST MEETING WITH THE TIGERS

The teams met last year in a two-game series at Wilkins Stadium. The Shockers dropped both of these matches. The last Wichita State win over Missouri came in 2016 with an 8-7 win at Missouri.

NEBRASKA

The Huskers are also coming off an appearance at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. Their only win came in an 8-2 victory over Cal. They dropped matches to BYU, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 2 Washington and No. 7/9 Florida. Outfielder Tristen Edwards is hitting a blistering .413 with six home runs, an OPS of 1.394 and a slugging percentage of .913, all of which lead the team. In the circle, RHP Lindsey Walljasper leads the team in wins (3) while RHP Olivia Ferrell leads them in ERA (3.12), Ks (27), and opponent batting average (.252).

SERIES HISTORY

This will be the 57th meeting between Wichita State and Nebraska. The Huskers hold a 34-22 advantage.

LAST MEETING WITH THE CORNHUSKERS

The teams last met in a three-game series at Wilkins Stadium. The Shockers swept the series, winning by at least three runs in each game.

UP NEXT

The Shockers have a midweek bout with No. 5/5 Oklahoma in Norman, Ok., on March 4 at 6 p.m.