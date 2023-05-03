WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A forward from the University of Missouri’s men’s basketball team has gone through the transfer portal.

Ronnie DeGray III announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has committed to Wichita State University (WSU).

“Let’s SHOCK the nation!🌾 #316#committed” Ronnie DeGray III

DeGray began his college basketball career at the University of Massachusetts, starting 14 of 15 games as a freshman while playing 27.4 minutes per game. During this time, he averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 54.3% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, according to the University of Missouri Athletics.

During his sophomore year, he was one of two Mizzou players to appear in all 33 games. He averaged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game on 44.7% field goal shooting, shot above 60% in nine different games, ranked 14th in the SEC with 1.97 offensive rebounds per game, and totaled 12 games with 10 or more points and led the Tigers in scoring three times.

