WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was 30 years ago on Monday that the Wichita State Shockers baseball team was on top of the world.

June 10, 1989, the Shockers defeated the Texas Longhorns in the College World Series with a final strikeout from Greg Brummett.

To date, that is the only title the Shockers baseball team has won.

The anniversary comes less than a week after their All-American catcher from that ’89 team, Eric Wedge, was announced as the new head baseball coach for the program.