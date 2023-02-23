WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Shocker star and current NBA star Fred VanVleet has donated a big chunk of money toward renovating the Charles Koch Arena weight room.
GoShockers.com says it has received $600,000 toward the $1 million goal:
- VanVleet donated $250,000
- Longtime Shocker supporters Steve and Regine Feilmeier donated $250,000
- Shocker supporters Ricky and Jeanie Brotherton donated $100,000
“The Charles Koch Arena weight room project represents a clear commitment to recruitment, development and retention of elite talent within our basketball and volleyball programs,” Kevin Saal, Wichita State University athletics director, said in a news release.
He thanked VanVleet, the Feilmeiers and the Brothertons for their donations.
“Their generosity directly impacts student-athlete experiences for future Shockers like Fred, and we remain incredibly appreciative.”
WSU says the weight room project includes new Shocker branded Sorinex strength equipment, performance flooring, turf, and a nutrition fueling station. In addition, there will be a variety of specialized equipment and technology to improve athletes’ speed, agility, conditioning, recovery and cognitive performance.
The athletes and staff will also have access to the latest innovations, including:
- Force plates
- Laser timing gates
- NBA combine testing equipment
- Velocity-based training
- Dynamometers
- Goniometers
- Body composition analysis
- Heart rate monitoring technology
The $1 million design will also have a central data analysis hub. WSU’s goal is a 360-degree performance model that “educates, engages, prepares, protects, and ultimately enriches the overall student-athlete developmental experience.”
“This project not only transforms the Charles Koch Arena Weight Room into a premier sports performance facility, it provides a unique opportunity to honor the commitment and contributions of past, present and future Shockers,” Ryan Horn, WSU head strength and conditioning coach, said.
The WSU Athletic Development Office hopes other Shocker fans will contribute to the project. To donate, call 316-978-7276.