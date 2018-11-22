NCAA denies wavier for transfer Teddy Allen Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The NCAA has denied an legislative relief waiver for immediate eligibility for men’s basketball transfer Teddy Allen. Officials say the school plans to appeal the decision. Wichita State will not issue any further comment, as this is still an ongoing process. Allen will have to sit out the rest of the season is the ruling stands.

The big anticipation was seeing whether or not Allen would be granted a hardship waiver, it was argued that he would be closer to his support system which is in Omaha, Nebraska. The Shockers are 2-3 so far in the season.