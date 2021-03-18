NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship’s First Four will feature Wichita State vs. Drake

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (KSNW) – Wichita State enters the NCAA tournament as a No. 11 seed and will face Drake in a First Four play-in game.

The game kicks off at 5:27 p.m. at Purdue University’s Mackey Arena.

Wichita State won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title for the first time since joining the league four years ago. The Shockers have qualified for eight of the last nine NCAA tournaments, and WSU’s 16th appearance all-time.

The Shockers have faced former Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake more than any other team in their history and have won the last 11 meetings. They have not faced an MVC school since leaving for the AAC four years ago.

The Shockers seemed an unlikely participant following a tumultuous offseason featuring player exits and the resignation of longtime coach Gregg Marshall amid misconduct allegations. Isaac Brown took over on an interim basis but is now the Shockers’ permanent coach.

Brown is the first rookie head coach to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament since Wisconsin’s Greg Gard in 2016.

Thursday’s First Four matchup airs nationally on TBS with streaming available at ncaa.com/marchmadnesslive and via the NCAA March Madness Live App or you can listen live on KEYN 103.7 FM in Wichita.

