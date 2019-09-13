No. 13 BYU Rallies to Defeat Shockers, 3-1

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KSNW) – Freshmen Sina Uluave and Nicole Anderson tallied double-doubles for the second consecutive match to help the Wichita State volleyball team defeat North Texas, 3-1, in the Cal Poly ShareSLO Mustang Challenge Saturday, Sept. 7, inside the Mott Athletics Center. The set scores were 25-19, 21-25, 25-15 and 25-21.

Wichita State (3-3) is scheduled to host No. 13 BYU in the opening match of the Shocker Volleyball Classic presented by Ashley HomeStore Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena.

Uluave led the Shockers in the match with a career-best 14 kills and 15 digs, while Anderson added 12 kills and 11 digs. Megan Taflinger also reached double-digit kills with 11, respectively.

Emma Wright and Chinelo Ogogor both had nine kills, in addition to four blocks (one block solo, three block assists), and Kora Kauling compiled a team-best 31 assists and two service aces.

Wichita State outhit North Texas (2-4) in the match, .302 to .184, and compiled 62 kills while limiting the Mean Green to just 54. WSU also posted advantages in blocks (8-5) and assists (56-50) in the contest.

Valerie Valerian had a match-best 17 kills to go along with 11 digs, pacing North Texas.