No. 14 Creighton holds off Wichita State, 3-1
OMAHA, Neb. (WSU Athletics) - No. 14 Creighton ended the Bluejay Invitational with a 3-1 win over Wichita State. The Bluejays won by scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-23.
Megan Taflinger led the Shockers with 12 kills and three service aces, while Kali Eaken had 18 assists and Giorgia Civita had 26 digs.
