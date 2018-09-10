No. 14 Creighton holds off Wichita State, 3-1

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OMAHA, Neb. (WSU Athletics) - No. 14 Creighton ended the Bluejay Invitational with a 3-1 win over Wichita State. The Bluejays won by scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-23.

Megan Taflinger led the Shockers with 12 kills and three service aces, while Kali Eaken had 18 assists and Giorgia Civita had 26 digs.