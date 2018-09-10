Shockers

No. 14 Creighton holds off Wichita State, 3-1

By:

Posted: Sep 09, 2018 11:22 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 08:13 AM CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (WSU Athletics) - No. 14 Creighton ended the Bluejay Invitational with a 3-1 win over Wichita State. The Bluejays won by scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-16 and 25-23.

Megan Taflinger led the Shockers with 12 kills and three service aces, while Kali Eaken had 18 assists and Giorgia Civita had 26 digs.

