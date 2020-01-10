No. 21 Memphis @ No. 23 Wichita State: Live updates, scores and results from Charles Koch Arena

Preview

It’s a battle of nationally-ranked teams Thursday night when No. 23 Wichita State (13-1, 1-0 American) hosts No. 21 Memphis (12-2, 1-0).



It’s also a black-out. WSU players will be dressed in black. Fans are encouraged to do the same.The Shockers are 2-0 against ranked opponents this year. Both Oklahoma State and VCU entered matchups with WSU at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

WSU hosts an AP ranked team for the first time since the 2017-18 regular season finale. No. 10 Cincinnati escaped with a 62-61 victory over the 11th-ranked Shockers and denied them a share of conference title.

WSU’s seven-game winning streak matches its longest since joining The American.

Pre-game

It's a battle between ranked #AmericanHoops squads as No. 21/22 Memphis plays at No. 23 Wichita State at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2! pic.twitter.com/tyZqvNSWJz — American MBB (@American_MBB) January 9, 2020

About an hour and a half until tip-off for the 23rd ranked @GoShockersMBB match-up with @American_Conf foe @Memphis_MBB at 6pm pic.twitter.com/Yj5M9wOh8J — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 9, 2020

Big game tonight for @WichitaState ! And it’s @KSNNews night! Great meeting up with fellow Shockers this evening. Are we ready to rock the Roundhouse? @KSNStormTrack3 pic.twitter.com/XOCafM3xjT — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) January 9, 2020

Your @KSNNews team is at The Roundhouse for a highly-anticipated AP Top-25 clash between No. 21 @Memphis_MBB and No. 23 @GoShockersMBB!



Stay with us for updates throughout the game 🤗 https://t.co/BA3zEkRA12 — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 9, 2020

Live in-game updates

Trey Wade dunk + Wichita State 6-0 run = Memphis timeout



9-2, Shockers; 17:24 remains in the first half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 10, 2020

TIMEOUT@GoShockersMBB in control up 12-2 with 15:28 left in the first half.@TheTyEtienne1 leading the way with six points after nailing two triples so far. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 10, 2020

Wichita State. 9-0 run over the last 3:30.

Memphis. 0 in the last 3:47.



12-2, Shockers; 15:28 remains in the first half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 10, 2020

11:29 left in the first half with the @GoShockersMBB up 20-11 in the 21st ranked Tigers.



Side note: first blackout of the season is a success, even Memphis assistant coach Mike Miller wore a black dress shirt with a black tie. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 10, 2020

Wichita State has forced 3 Memphis turnovers over the last 1:41. Meanwhile, the Tigers have hit 1 of their last 7 FGs — held to 26% shooting from the field.



23-14, Shockers; 7:45 remains in the first half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 10, 2020

23-14 @GoShockersMBB up on Memphis with 7:45 left in the first half.



Head Coach Gregg Marshall has thrown all his big man out there in the past few minutes (Echenique, Midtgaard, Poor Bear and Udeze). Trying to put pressure on Tigers big man Precious Achiuwa. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 10, 2020

4:00 1H | WSU 30, MEM 24@gsherfield5 with a pull-up triple and a floater to score five straight for us. He's also got two rebounds and two assists. pic.twitter.com/d61XTPqHu3 — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) January 10, 2020

The score: 34-29.

The score without Memphis' free throws: 39-17.



Wichita State in the lead; 1:52 remains in the half. — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) January 10, 2020

HALFTIME@GoShockersMBB GoShockersMBB up 37-31 on Memphis.



The crowd erupted down the stretch after Dexter Dennis nailed a 3 to keep the Shocks in the lead. — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 10, 2020

20 minutes of tough and gritty basketball. We've got 20 more on the flip side of the break. #WatchUs pic.twitter.com/2upyBpFy1x — Wichita State Men's Basketball (@GoShockersMBB) January 10, 2020

Field Goal % for both teams so far:@Memphis_MBB 29%@GoShockersMBB 36% — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldKSN) January 10, 2020