No. 21 Memphis @ No. 23 Wichita State: Live updates, scores and results from Charles Koch Arena

No. 21 Memphis @ No. 23 Wichita State

Shockers

by: , Wichita State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Preview

It’s a battle of nationally-ranked teams Thursday night when No. 23 Wichita State (13-1, 1-0 American) hosts No. 21 Memphis (12-2, 1-0).
 
It’s also a black-out. WSU players will be dressed in black. Fans are encouraged to do the same.The Shockers are 2-0 against ranked opponents this year. Both Oklahoma State and VCU entered matchups with WSU at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

WSU hosts an AP ranked team for the first time since the 2017-18 regular season finale. No. 10 Cincinnati escaped with a 62-61 victory over the 11th-ranked Shockers and denied them a share of conference title.

WSU’s seven-game winning streak matches its longest since joining The American.

