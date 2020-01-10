No. 23 Wichita State knocks off No. 21 Memphis, 76-67

No. 23 Wichita State takes down No. 21 Memphis, 76-67. The Shockers never trailed in the highly-anticipated contest. At one point, they held a 19-point lead over the Tigers.
Sophomore Jamarius Burton led the charge for the Shockers, totaling 16 points.
The Tigers were 4-21 from three, and turned the ball over 18 times.
The Shockers clinch their first victory against an AP Top-25 team since Feb. 18, 2018.
Preview
It’s a battle of nationally-ranked teams Thursday night when No. 23 Wichita State (13-1, 1-0 American) hosts No. 21 Memphis (12-2, 1-0).
It’s also a black-out. WSU players will be dressed in black. Fans are encouraged to do the same.The Shockers are 2-0 against ranked opponents this year. Both Oklahoma State and VCU entered matchups with WSU at No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
WSU hosts an AP ranked team for the first time since the 2017-18 regular season finale. No. 10 Cincinnati escaped with a 62-61 victory over the 11th-ranked Shockers and denied them a share of conference title.
WSU’s seven-game winning streak matches its longest since joining The American.
Pre-game
Live in-game updates