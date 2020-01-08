No. 23 Wichita State looks to knock off No. 21 Memphis

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – No. 21 Memphis looks to give No. 23 Wichita State its fifth straight loss to ranked opponents.

Wichita State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats 76-72 on Feb. 18, 2018.

Memphis fell 65-62 to Georgia in its last outing.

EFFICIENT ERIK: Erik Stevenson has connected on 35.7 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Memphis’s Boogie Ellis has attempted 55 3-pointers and connected on 32.7 percent of them, and is 4 for 13 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Wichita State has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 78.5 points while giving up 62.4.

TOUGH TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 35.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Tigers have held opposing shooters to 33.3 percent.

