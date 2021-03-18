No matter the location, Shocker fans gather to cheer on Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shocker season has been different for WSU Basketball fans. With limited tickets and capacity, it has been hard to bring the cheer to the game.

For Tony and Sherl Weatherbee, they have gone to nearly every away game and NCAA tournament for the past 20 years.

“It’s gratifying to us like, like there are kids like these are our sons, and that’s how happy we get when they win,” said Sherl Weatherbee.

This year, the pandemic kept them home for most of the season.

“We haven’t left Wichita for 13 months,” said Tony Weatherbee.

The couple said when it comes to supporting the Shockers in the tournament, they had to go.

“We’re in it till they go home,” said Sherl. “This is what we do. This is our passion. They are the only college team we support.”

Sherl said she has seen fewer fans at the airport, smaller watch parties, and limited capacity in Indianapolis. She said she supports the safety precautions, but it looks a lot different from years past. She said for her it is about cheering the Shockers on to that victory.

Other fans not making the trip agree, after going to Towne West Square Mall in Wichita for a watch party.

Mall manager Charly Cooper graduated from Wichita State. She said holding a watch party for her team was a must.

“Any time I get an opportunity to promote something good in our community and do something like this, it’s definitely worth trying and doing,” said Cooper.

Cooper said the mall has the video equipment, seating availability, and food needed to hold a large group of people safely. No matter the location, all Shocker fans have one goal in mind.

“When the Shockers win, we will pop the top in our hotel room and say cheers yay Shockers,” said Sherl.

“I hope the Shocks take it all,” Cooper said.