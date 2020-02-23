No OT! Cincinnati beats Wichita State 67-64 in regulation

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jarron Cumberland scored 24 points, and Cincinnati ended its record-tying streak of overtime games, beating Wichita State 67-64.
The Bearcats had gone overtime each of their last four games, matching the NCAA record. The Shockers had a chance to send it to overtime, but Jamarius Burton’s half-court shot at the buzzer was off.
Jaime Echenique had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Wichita State.
