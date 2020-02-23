Live Now
FLOOD WATCH: A flood watch is in effect for Sedgwick, Greenwood, Sumner, Woodson, Chautauqua, Wilson, Elk, Butler, Montgomery, Cowley, Allen, Neosho, Labette until 3 PM Monday

No OT! Cincinnati beats Wichita State 67-64 in regulation

Shockers

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) – Jarron Cumberland scored 24 points, and Cincinnati ended its record-tying streak of overtime games, beating Wichita State 67-64.

The Bearcats had gone overtime each of their last four games, matching the NCAA record. The Shockers had a chance to send it to overtime, but Jamarius Burton’s half-court shot at the buzzer was off.

Jaime Echenique had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Wichita State.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories