WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Paul Mills has his nonconference opponents scheduled for his first season at the helm in Wichita.

Wichita State on Friday released the full nonconference slate for the upcoming basketball season.

The Shockers will have just one true nonconference road game next season against Missouri in Columbia. There are six matchups that will be played at neutral sites:

Nov. 16-19 — Myrtle Beach Invitational, Conway, South Carolina

— Myrtle Beach Invitational, Conway, South Carolina Dec. 9 — South Dakota State, INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita

— South Dakota State, INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita Dec. 21 — Kansas State, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

— Kansas State, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri Dec. 30 — Kansas, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Only three nonconference teams will be coming to Charles Koch Arena this season: Norfolk State on Nov. 25, Richmond on Nov. 29 and Southern Illinois on Dec. 16.

The Shockers will also play in Greece in August. WSU will be going up against the Thessaloniki All-Stars on Aug. 4 and the University of Calgary — who they will play twice — on Aug. 4 and 9.

Prior to the start of the season, Charles Koch Arena will host two four exhibition matchups to prep the team before the season:

Rogers State, Oct. 29

Lipscomb, Nov. 6

Western Kentucky, Nov. 9

Friends University, Nov. 12

Start times and television assignments will be announced when the American Athletic Conference releases its 18-game league slate in September.