WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – On February 29, former Wichita State Shocker Aliphine Tuliamuk was seeded 10th out of 501 qualifiers for the 2020 U.S. Olympic trials, but she beat the odds. Tuliamuk can still recall the sheer smile on her face when she crossed the finish line first.

"It's like you prepare for this and you think you know how you're going to feel, and that day comes and it's just, it's different," Tuliamck says. "It's so surreal, and even today it's been a whole month and I am still trying to process it like it hasn't sunk in completely."