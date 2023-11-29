WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wednesday was a special day for some Wichita State Univeristy alumni as several members of the Shocker Hispanic community were recognized.

The school’s Hispanic American Leadership Organization paid tribute to seven notable Latino alumni, faculty, and staff.

Among the honorees was the first Hispanic graduate of the university in 1932 and the first Hispanic Shocker basketball and football players.

A coordinator of Wednesday’s event says that these individuals set an example for the next generation.

“Starting the mark of Hispanic students that are able to come here to seek higher education and to be able to graduate, be involved, of course, find many job opportunities and again just pave the way for us,” said Kariana Massingill, volunteer coordinator for the Hispanic American Leadership Organization.

One of the honorees says WSU has come a long way since her first days on campus.

“In most of my classes, I was the only Latina. The only woman. The only brown person in many of those classes. So that’s why I’m so passionate about what I do in making a difference, changing the demographics,” said Ana Lazarine, director of diversity and inclusion at the WSU College of Engineering.

The Belonging Plaza, where this event took place, is a mobile monument letting groups highlight a variety of underrepresented trailblazers in the community.