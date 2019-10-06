Offensive Attack Powers Shockers Past Crowder

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State pounded out 25 hits in route to a 17-5 win over Crowder Saturday afternoon at Wilkins Stadium.

Bailey Urban wasted little time putting the Shockers on the board thanks to a two-run homer to center field. She then added another RBI in the next inning on sac fly. The very next batter, Madison Perrigan, doubled to the left-center gap to make it 5-0.

Crowder got a run back in the top of the third, before Neleigh Herring’s solo shot in the fifth and a three-run sixth put the Shockers up 9-1.

Bailee Nickerson’s RBI single in the seventh made it an eight-run advantage again after the Roughriders scratched across a run in the top half.

The Shockers loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth, but would only score one run courtesy of a Bailey Lange single to right.

Wichita State saw six runners come around to score in the bottom of the ninth to cap the scoring blitz.

Wichita State hosts Emporia State tomorrow to wrap up the weekend with first pitch slated for 1 p.m.