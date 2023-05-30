WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Whoever takes over as the new skipper of the Wichita State University (WSU) baseball program will have the cupboards bare next season.

WSU Athletic Director Kevin Saal said in a statement made Tuesday the school will not retain interim head coach Loren Hibbs and will conduct a nationwide search for the next head coach.

As of Tuesday evening, at least 20 players from last year’s team have entered the transfer portal.

Among those is the newest American Athletic Conference Player of the Year award winner Brock Rodden, though it is widely believed he will be selected in the MLB Draft in July.

Another devastating loss for the Shockers is that of Wichita native Grant Adler, according to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers. The right-handed pitcher posted an ERA of 2.55 across 77.2 innings last season and struck out 75 batters compared to just 23 walks.

Here are the players who have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal so far:

Parker Dillhoff

Grant Adler

Garrett Pennington

Jace Miner

Chuck Ingram

Seth Stroh

Jack Little

Cooper Harris

Robert Cranz

Austin Wallace

Cameron Bye

Caden Favors

Jordan Rogers

Gage Williams

Nate Snead

Carter Rost

Clark Candiotti

Mauricio Milan

Charlie Rogan

Hogan Shelby

Sawyre Thornhill

Wichita State finished the season 30-25 overall with a 13-10 mark in conference play, ending the season with losses to Memphis and Houston in the AAC Tournament last week.