WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a disappointing end to the 2021-2022 men’s basketball season, Wichita State University’s Shockers Qua Grant and Joe Pleasant have entered the transfer portal.

Grant and Pleasant’s decision to enter the portal brings the total amount of Shockers in the transfer portal to four, with Chaunce Jenkins and Matt McFarlane already in the portal.

A native of Kansas, Pleasant played high school basketball at Blue Valley Northwest in Overland Park. The six-foot-seven forward will have one more season of eligibility with his new school.

Pleasant transferred to Wichita State after spending three seasons in Texas at Abilene Christian University. Last season, he averaged 2.6 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds per game.

Grant came to Wichita State after spending three seasons at West Texas A&M University, where he was a two-time first-team All-American. He played his high school basketball at Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas, just 30 minutes south of Dallas.

As a Shocker, Grant averaged 4.5 points per game, 2.2 rebounds, and shot a season average of 35.8% from the field. In the AAC tournament game against the University of Tulsa, Grant scored 13 points in 29 minutes.

It is still unclear how much eligibility Grant has left.

The Shockers finished the season at 15-13 overall, with their final game being a 73-67 loss to Tulsa in the first round of the AAC Tournament.