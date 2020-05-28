Pelfrey talks change of culture with Shockers baseball team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State pitching coach Mike Pelfrey and head coach Eric Wedge have 26 years of combined Major League Baseball experience between them.

In their first year together in the dugout, they set out to change the culture of the Shockers baseball team.

Coming into the 2020 season, WSU was ranked dead last in the American Athletic Conference polls.

When the season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shockers were ranked 16th nationally in the final RPI projections.

In order for that to happen, Pelfrey says, a big league mentality was established, both on and off the field.

“If you don’t like us getting on you, maybe you should play a little better. Maybe you should make that play, maybe you shouldn’t take that play off, you know,” said Pelfrey. “I’m telling you, everything became important, these kids got it, they became, what we call, professional, they took care of the stuff off the field as well, you know, GPA was the highest its ever been in the Fall.

While the season was cut short, it was something Pelfrey enjoyed being a part of.

“So I’m telling you, it was pretty cool to be, but everything became important, and everything mattered, and obviously you started to see the results on the field, so it was pretty cool to be a part of,” said Pelfrey.

In 15 games during the 2020 season, WSU finished with 13 wins. They wrapped up the season riding a 12-game winning streak.