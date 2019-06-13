Pelfrey to remain pitching coach for Wichita State baseball

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University baseball head coach Eric Wedge announced Thursday, June 13, that pitching coach Mike Pelfrey will remain on staff.

Pelfrey will be entering his second season in the dugout with the Shockers.

“Mike Pelfrey is a quintessential professional and one of most accomplished players in the illustrious history of Wichita State baseball,” Wedge said. “I wanted him to continue leading and mentoring our pitching staff, and I am ecstatic he has decided to stay on. With his expansive amount of experience and knowledge from being a Shocker and veteran Major League pitcher, I am confident Mike will continue helping our pitchers reach new heights.”

Pelfrey, who is a member of the Pizza Hut Shockers Sports Hall of Fame and was an All-American pitcher for Wichita State, joined the Shocker coaching ranks in January after spending two seasons as the pitching coach for the Newman University Jets.

“I’ve always wanted to come back and be a part of the baseball program at Wichita State,” Pelfrey said. “I felt blessed in January when I was given the opportunity to join the Shockers as pitching coach, and I feel extremely fortunate again to continue in that role. I’m excited about the future of this program and honored to be a part of it.”

During his standout career with the Shockers from 2003-05, Pelfrey went an impressive 33-7 on the mound and compiled a 2.18 ERA, which still ranks second in program history. He also finished second in career strikeouts with 366.

In 2005, he was named a first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, American Baseball Coaches Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association after going 12-3 with a 1.93 ERA and 143 strikeouts.

A three-time first-team All-MVC honoree, he was also the Valley’s 2004 and 2005 Pitcher of the Year after 2003 Freshman of the Year honors. He was also a three-time ABCA all-region selection and was named to the Valley’s 2007 All-Centennial team.

Pelfrey was drafted ninth overall by the New York Mets during the first round of the 2005 MLB Draft, and went on to pitch in the majors for 12 years with the Mets (seven seasons), Minnesota Twins (three seasons), Detroit Tigers (one season) and Chicago White Sox (one season). In total, he appeared in 275 major league contests.

From 2008-11 with New York, he started at least 31 games each season, totaling 45 wins, 435 strikeouts and just 263 walks in 782 2/3 innings.

Pelfrey graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Wichita State in May 2019.

He and his wife, Angela, have a son, Chase, and two daughters, Avery and Madison.