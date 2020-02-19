Perrigan Earns Third American Weekly Honor

by: , Wichita State Athletics

Wichita State teammate congratulate Madison Perrigan (00) after a home run during their NCAA college softball game in Austin, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Senior catcher Madison Perrigan put up strong numbers at the Bobcat Classic to earn her third career American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll selection.

Perrigan, a Mustang, Okla., native, averaged .500 with two doubles, a home run, and four RBIs while the team competed at the Bobcat Classic over the weekend. In the team’s first matchup against UTSA, she was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs. The catcher had a hit in every game and leads the team with a five-game hit streak. She is also tied for the team lead in doubles (3), second in RBIs (10) and third in OPS (1.094).

Perrigan and the Shockers will travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., this weekend to compete in the Easton Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium. They will face Louisville and Penn State twice and have a matchup with No. 9 Alabama on Feb. 21.

