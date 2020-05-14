Perrigan Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Senior catcher Madison Perrigan was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 Team, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

Throughout her career Perrigan has hit .309 with 37 home runs, 42 doubles, 134 RBI and 102 runs scored. This season Perrigan became the American Athletic Conference career home run leader, and needs three more to break the school record held by Laurie Derrico and Cacy Williams. In the classroom, the Mustang, Okla., native has a cumulative 3.49 GPA as a marketing and accounting major.

As a senior, Perrigan was hitting .333 with seven home runs, eight doubles and 20 RBI before the season was cut short.

The 2020 Academic All-District® Softball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

Perrigan recently announced she will return in 2021 for her final season since the 2020 campaign was stopped prior to conference play.