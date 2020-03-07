Perrigan Sets AAC HR Record En Route to 1-1 Start

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Senior catcher Madison Perrigan hit her 36th career home run to set a new American Athletic Conference home run record as the Shockers came back to beat Kansas City, 9-3, but let a game against Kansas slip away, 9-4, on the first day of the Rock Chalk Challenge.

Game 1 vs. Kansas City (5-11)

The Shockers came back from an early 3-2 deficit with a flurry of runs in the sixth inning to top the Roos. Perrigan had two, two RBI home runs to provide a spark for the offense and tie the AAC home run record. This was the first time she had two home runs in a game since she hit two identical home runs in the second game versus Oklahoma State in the 2018 NCAA Regionals.

After the Roos scored three in the first inning, the Shockers immediately responded courtesy of one of Perrigan’s two-run bombs. The score remained 3-2 until Wylie Glover hit a single in the fourth inning that plated Bailee Nickerson.

The sixth inning pushed the Shockers ahead for good. After an error by the KC third baseman allowed Bailey Urban to get on and Bailee Nickerson to advance to third, Lauren Mills hit a single that scored both of them.

Three straight hits by the Shockers scored the final four runs. Sydney McKinney doubled to left field to score Mills, Bailey Lange doubled to left center to score McKinney, and Perrigan topped it off with her second home run of the game to score two.

Erin McDonald (2-4, 6.53 ERA) started the game for the Shockers, but she was pulled after recording two outs in the second inning in favor of Caitlin Bingham (5-2, 3.83 ERA). Bingham struck out three, allowing only three hits and no runs in 5.1 innings pitched to earn the win.

Game 2 at Kansas (9-11)

Much like the first game of the day, the Jayhawks scored in the first to take an early lead. Kansas added another run in the second, but Nickerson hit a single up the middle in the third inning to cut the lead to one.

Perrigan hit her third homer of the day with a solo shot in the fifth inning. This increased her career total to 36 and broke the AAC record of 35 set by former USF standout Lee Ann Spivey. She is now three home runs away from tying the WSU record of 39 held by both current Director of Operations Laurie Derrico and current Kansas Director of Operations Cacy Williams.

Lange tied the game in the sixth inning with an RBI single, but the Jayhawks scored five in the bottom of the frame to put the game out of reach.

Lange (2-8, 7.30 ERA) pitched the entire game for her second complete game of the year.