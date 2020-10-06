Public Invited to Fall World Series Games Oct. 10 & 17

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Games one and five of the annual five-game Wichita State Baseball Black and Yellow Fall World Series will be open to the public, it was announced Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Game one is slated for Saturday, Oct. 10, with game five scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17. Both contests are 1 p.m. first pitches at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, and will be seven innings in length.



The Shocker roster will be divided into two teams, the Black and Yellow. The rosters will be unveiled at a later date.

Live stats will be available for all games.



General Information:

Admission is FREE but will be limited to 2,000 spectators due to COVID-19 capacity limitations. The gates will open at 11:30 a.m. for both games.

All spectators are asked to enter the stadium from the main gate behind home plate. This will be the ONLY entrance open for fans. All other entrances, including the outfield, will be closed.

Face masks are required AT ALL TIMES for spectators five years of age and older.

Fans will be asked to leave the stadium promptly at the conclusion of each game.

Parking is open.

Seating:

Fans will be able to sit in every-other-row once inside the stadium to comply with social distancing guidelines. Unavailable rows will be clearly marked and blocked-off.

The first six rows in the blue seats on the lower level of the stadium will be closed-off entirely.

The outfield area will not be open.

Concessions: