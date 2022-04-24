WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State pounded out 19 runs on 16 hits and Erin McDonald tossed her second career no-hitter in a 19-0 run-rule of Memphis Sunday afternoon at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State (28-13, 10-2) ran its win streak to eight in the process and outscored the Tigers 43-4 in the weekend series. Wichita State’s 19 runs tied for the second most in school history, while the 16 hits tied for the sixth most.

Wichita State’s win also made head coach Kristi Bredbenner the winningest coach in program history. Her 314 wins surpassed Jim Maynard at 313 on Sunday.

The Shockers added to their blistering home run total with three, moving the season total to 93.

McDonald (7-7) recorded the 18th no-hitter in school history and second career. She was responsible for the most recent, coming March 10, 2019 vs. Nebraska in a 6-2 win. The Norman, Okla., native struck out six and walked just two in 5.0 innings.

Addison Barnard was once again a highlight factory in the victory. She hit two more home runs, including an inside the park home run. Barnard now has 26 home runs and 67 RBI, both of which lead the country. She finished the day 2-for-3 with four runs scored, four RBI and a stolen base. Her steal in the fourth inning gives her 25 on the season, tying the single season school record.

Lauren Lucas was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored to lead the hit parade. All nine starters finished with at least one hit, including six with multiple. Lauren Mills doubled twice and drove in four runs. Sydney McKinney was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI.

Wylie Glover hit her second home run of the season to go with two RBI and two runs. Zoe Jones and Jessica Garcia both added a pair of hits, while Jones scored three times. Lainee Brown and Neleigh Herring each recorded a hit and two RBI.

In all three games of the series, Wichita State scored at least five runs in the opening inning. On Sunday, Barnard opened the scoring with her 25th home run of the season, a two-run bomb to left. Herring brought another run home on an RBI single and Mills tacked on two behind her first of two, two-run doubles.

Lightning struck in the second inning when Barnard drove a deep fly to right that bounced off the wall and rolled towards the infield. Barnard raced around the bases for an inside the park home run.

Glover made it 8-0 in the bottom of the third on her two-run home run that just snuck inside the right field foul pole.

The floodgates would open in the bottom of the fourth behind an 11-run inning. A bases loaded walk for Herring kickstarted the avalanche. Garcia delivered an RBI single and a Brown two-run double made it 12-0.

Following a Memphis fielding error, McKinney roped a two-run triple past the diving left fielder to make it 15-0. An RBI fielder’s choice for Barnard, RBI double for Jones and two-run double for Mills capped the scoring onslaught.

Up Next

Wichita State travels to Greenville, N.C., for the final regular season road series at East Carolina, April 29-May 1.